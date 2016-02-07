TOKYO A North Korean rocket launched on Sunday separated into pieces soon after its launch, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Pieces of the rocket landed 150 km (93 miles) west of the Korean Peninsula in the Yellow Sea, 250 km (155 miles) southwest of the Korean Peninsula in the East China Sea and 200 km (124 miles) south of Japan in the Pacific, according to the Japanese cabinet's home page.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite, South Korea's defence ministry said, in defiance of United Nations sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology.

