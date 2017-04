North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet for contributors of the recent rocket launch, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif./WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's top national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday that she expects China will support new international sanctions on North Korea for its recent rocket launches.

"I think it unlikely that China wants to be seen by the international community as the protector of North Korea given its recent outrageous behaviour," Rice told reporters at a briefing.

"Given that, I expect that they will indeed come on board with significant new sanctions and we're working toward that end," Rice said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)