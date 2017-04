WASHINGTON Allies of the United States agree that an "impactful response" is needed following a rocket launch in North Korea over the weekend, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

"There certainly is an agreement about an impactful response being necessary," Earnest said at a news briefing. "That means considering a range of economic sanctions that would further isolate North Korea."

(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Chris Reese)