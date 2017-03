BEIJING China is "deeply concerned" about the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday, after North and South Korea exchanged artillery fire, sharply raising tensions on the peninsula.

China also called for the parties involved to cease any actions escalating tensions on the peninsula and for the maintenance of calm and restraint, spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on the ministry's website.

