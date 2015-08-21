WASHINGTON The United States and South Korea have taken a "pre-scheduled pause" in an annual military exercise, a U.S. official said on Friday as tensions rose between the two Koreas.

"It's a pre-scheduled pause," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that it was "common practice" in such long exercises to stop them temporarily and examine lessons learned.

Earlier, a Pentagon spokesman said the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise carried out by South Korean and U.S. Combined Forces began on Monday Aug. 17 and would conclude on Aug. 28.

Tensions have flared as Seoul refused to halt propaganda broadcasts and Pyongyang put its troops on a war footing, prompting China to urge both to take a step back.

South Korean Vice Defence Minister Baek Seung-joo said it was likely the North would fire at some of the 11 sites where Seoul has set up loudspeakers on its side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the countries.

The South earlier refused an ultimatum that it stop anti-Pyongyang broadcasts by Saturday afternoon or face military action. North Korea fired four shells into South Korea on Thursday, according to Seoul, in apparent protest against the broadcasts. The South fired back 29 artillery shells. Pyongyang accused the South of inventing a pretext to fire into the North.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)