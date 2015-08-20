SEOUL North Korea told Seoul it was willing to end an ongoing conflict over anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts, which it demanded that the South stop, according to South Korea's Unification Ministry.

North Korea's Kim Yang Gon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, sent a letter saying the South Korean broadcasts were a declaration for war but North Korea was "willing to offer an exit to settle the current situation and improve the relations," the ministry said.

South Korea fired tens of artillery rounds towards North Korea on Thursday after the North fired shells into the South in an apparent protest against Seoul's anti-Pyongyang broadcasts, the defence ministry in Seoul said.

