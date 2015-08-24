South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) speaks during her visit to a military command post in Yongin, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on August 21, 2015. REUTERS/the Presidential Blue House/Yonhap

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Monday it was important for North Korea to apologise at an inter-Korea meeting for armed "provocations" including planting landmines that wounded the South's soldiers this month.

"We need a clear apology and measures to prevent a recurrence of these provocations and tense situations," Park told a meeting with her top aides, according to a statement released by her office. "Otherwise, this government will take appropriate steps and continue loudspeaker broadcasts."

The broadcasts, which began after the landmine incident, prompted Pyongyang to fire artillery against the South last week, bringing the peninsula to the brink of armed conflict.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates)