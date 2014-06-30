WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department, citing "humanitarian concern," asked North Korea on Monday to release two Americans who North Korean official media said would be put on trial for committing crimes against the state.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency, referring to the two imprisoned men, Jeffrey Fowle and Matthew Miller, said "their hostile acts were confirmed by evidence and their own testimonies."

Asked about the report, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, "Out of humanitarian concern for Mr. Fowle and Mr. Miller and their families, we request North Korea release them so they may return home."

