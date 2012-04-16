Rockets are carried by military vehicles during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on April 16, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council strongly condemned on Monday North Korea's recent failed rocket launch as a violation of council resolutions and warned it would take further action in the event of a new missile launch or nuclear test.

North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday while U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech)