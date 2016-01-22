U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a news conference at the French Defence Ministry in Paris, France, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON The United State's main concern with North Korea is its nuclear program, the U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday, adding that American officials are eying the Korean peninsula daily.

"The biggest worry about North Korea has been - other than its sort of strange and isolated behaviour - has been its nuclear program," Carter, speaking from Davos, Switzerland, told CNBC in an interview.

Carter said U.S. officials are keeping a close eye on the demilitarized zone on the Korean peninsula. Although prepared to fight if needed, the United States is focussed on avoiding a military conflict there, he said.

"It's something we have to watch every single day," he said.

