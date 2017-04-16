BEIJING China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula via phone on Sunday, China's official Xinhua News Agency said.

Xinhua did not give further details.

A North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately" on its test launch on Sunday morning, the U.S. Pacific Command said, hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence landed in South Korea for talks on the North's increasingly defiant arms programme.

