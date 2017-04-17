FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout...

BEIJING China reiterated on Monday its opposition to the deployment of a sophisticated U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang voiced China's opposition to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at a regular briefing in Beijing, and also urged all parties to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region.

South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday reaffirmed their plans to go ahead with the deployment of the system.

China says the system's powerful radar is a threat to its security. The United States and South Korea say it is only aimed at defence against North Korean missiles.

