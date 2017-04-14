China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday is was necessary to prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from going down an irreversible route.

Concerns have been growing that North Korea could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions and stark warnings from the United States that its policy of strategic patience was over.

Wang was speaking at a joint media briefing with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

