Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
BRASILIA North Korea's new leadership should re-evaluate its policies and work to feed and educate its people before trying to become a nuclear power, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.
Clinton's comments came only hours after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for a rocket launch and urged the hardening of existing sanctions against it.
"The new young leadership of North Korea has a very stark choice; they need to take a hard look at their polices, stop the provocative action," Clinton said at a press conference in Brazil's capital. "They need... to put their people first ahead of their ambitions to be a nuclear power."
She said the rocket launch ended a potential deal to provide food assistance to the reclusive state and warned of consequences if North Korea continues with "provocative actions."
North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday. U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.