BRASILIA North Korea's new leadership should re-evaluate its policies and work to feed and educate its people before trying to become a nuclear power, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.

Clinton's comments came only hours after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for a rocket launch and urged the hardening of existing sanctions against it.

"The new young leadership of North Korea has a very stark choice; they need to take a hard look at their polices, stop the provocative action," Clinton said at a press conference in Brazil's capital. "They need... to put their people first ahead of their ambitions to be a nuclear power."

She said the rocket launch ended a potential deal to provide food assistance to the reclusive state and warned of consequences if North Korea continues with "provocative actions."

North Korea admitted its long-range rocket failed to deliver a satellite into orbit on Friday. U.S. and South Korean officials said it crashed into the sea a few minutes after launch.

