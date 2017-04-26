Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
WASHINGTON The top U.S. commander in the Asia-Pacific, Admiral Harry Harris, said on Wednesday he was encouraged by signals from China that it would help address North Korea's threatening behaviour, but cautioned: "It's early days."
"I'm encouraged. And I believe Kim Jong Un has noticed that there's a change afoot with regard to China, and I think that’s important," Harris said in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.