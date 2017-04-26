WASHINGTON The top U.S. commander in the Asia-Pacific, Admiral Harry Harris, said on Wednesday he was encouraged by signals from China that it would help address North Korea's threatening behaviour, but cautioned: "It's early days."

"I'm encouraged. And I believe Kim Jong Un has noticed that there's a change afoot with regard to China, and I think that’s important," Harris said in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.

