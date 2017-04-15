SEOUL South Korea's military believes missiles displayed on Saturday in a North Korean military parade on the anniversary of its state founder Kim Il Sung included new types of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), Yonhap news agency reported.

The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, attended the parade in the capital, Pyongyang, as a series of missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and rockets were on display, amid questions about U.S. plans for the country and concerns about a possible sixth nuclear test.

(This version of the story has been corrected to change attribution in headline and lead paragraph)

(Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)