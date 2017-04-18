U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) is escorted by Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso (C) on their way to a meeting at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's (not pictured) official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool

TOKYO U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Tuesday that the two countries need to persuade China to play a larger role in dealing with North Korea, a Japanese government spokesman said.

The two confirmed during a working lunch that China's role was important in dealing with North Korea, and they needed to work on China to take on a bigger role, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile launches in recent months in defiance of U.N. sanctions and concerns have been growing that the reclusive state could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test.

With a U.S. aircraft carrier group steaming to the area in a show of force, fears of a confrontation have been rising.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)