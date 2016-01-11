SEOUL A man who said he was a naturalised American citizen said he was being detained in North Korea for spying and asked the South Korean or U.S. government to rescue him, CNN reported on Monday.

Kim Dong Chul, who CNN said was 60, said he spied on behalf of "South Korean conservative elements" and was arrested in October.

"I was tasked with taking photos of military secrets and scandalous scenes," Kim told CNN in the interview.

CNN said officials in North Korea had said Kim was a U.S. citizen arrested on espionage charges.

