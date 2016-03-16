WASHINGTON North Korea's sentencing of American student Otto Warmbier to 15 years in prison for taking an item with a propaganda slogan from his hotel was "unduly harsh," the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday as it called for his immediate release.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner urged Pyongyang to pardon Warmbier, grant him amnesty and release him immediately on humanitarian grounds. He also discouraged all U.S. citizens from travelling to North Korea.

