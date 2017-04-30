SEOUL South Korea said on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser reaffirmed the two countries' pre-existing agreement on the expenditure for the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system.

In a telephone call on Sunday, H.R. McMaster reassured his South Korean counterpart, Kim Kwan-jin, that the United States' alliance with South Korea was its top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea's presidential office said.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that he wanted South Korea to pay for the THAAD deployment, but South Korean officials responded that the cost was for Washington to bear, under the bilateral agreement.

