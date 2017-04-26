Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
SEOUL The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's May 9 presidential election Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the move by the U.S. military to deploy elements of the THAAD anti-missile defence was strongly regrettable.
Moon's spokesman, Park Kwang-on, said in a statement that the move was "very inappropriate" as it strips the next government of the right to make the policy decision on the controversial missile defence system.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.