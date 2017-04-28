Wang Yi, Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs, speaks before a meeting of the Security Council inside of United Nations (U.N.) headquarters in New York, U.S., April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

UNITED NATIONS China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged North Korea on Friday to stop its nuclear and missile development activities and cautioned all parties that "the use of force does not solve differences and will only lead to bigger disasters."

Wang also told the U.N. Security Council: "China is not the focal point of the problem on the peninsula. The key to solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula does not lie in the hands of the Chinese side."

He said the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea "seriously undermines" China's strategic security and damages trust among parties on the North Korean issue.

