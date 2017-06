FILE PHOTO: The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

SEOUL South Korea said on Monday it was in talks with Washington about holding joint drills with the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group as it approaches waters off the Korean peninsula amid fears North Korea could conduct another nuclear test.

South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun gave no further details other than saying Seoul was holding discussions with the U.S. Navy.

On Sunday, two Japanese destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson carrier group for drills.

