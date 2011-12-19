WASHINGTON The United States is closely monitoring conditions in North Korea following the death of Kim Jong-il but has no new concerns about the country's nuclear arsenal as a result of the leader's death, the White House said on Monday.

"I don't think we have any additional concerns beyond the ones we have long had with North Korea's approach to nuclear issues," White House spokesman Jay Carney said. "We will continue to press them to meet their international obligations. We have no new concerns as a result of this event."

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; editing by Anthony Boadle)