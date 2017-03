Mervyn Davies, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank listens at a conference on 'Public Private Partnerships and the Fight Against AIDS', held at Reuters Headquarters in Canary Wharf , east London, May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne (L1) fund has appointed former trade minister Mervyn Davies as non-executive deputy chairman, a spokesman said on Friday.

"He is in an ideal position to ensure L1 has the highest standards of governance and business practice. This will be a priority area for him," the spokesman said.

Davies, a Labour Party member of the House of Lords, served as minister of state between 2009 and 2010 and was previously chief executive and chairman of Standard Chartered bank.

