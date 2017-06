LONDON North Sea Forties differentials firmed slightly on Tuesday but remained at a discount to dated Brent, as ample supplies offset a larger volume of crude heading out of the region.

As many as five VLCCs of Forties may head to Asia this month, according to shipping data and trade sources. That would be the most seen in a single month.

WINDOW SUMMARY

* Forties: Petroineos bought from Mercuria a cargo loading on Feb. 25-27 at dated Brent minus 45 cents. Shell bid for a March 1-5 cargo at dated Brent minus 20 cents.

The average of the two indications is up slightly from Monday's assessment of dated minus 38 cents.

