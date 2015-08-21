The chief executive officer of biotechnology company Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc NWBO.O said on Friday the company has temporarily stopped screening new patients for the late-stage trial of its experimental brain cancer drug.

CEO Linda Powers said in a telephone interview the company will issue a statement later Friday explaining the move, just months before it had planned to complete patient recruitment for the 7-year-old study of the drug, DCVax-L.

Screening is the process by which a company ensures that an individual seeking to enter a clinical trial meets eligibility requirements, such as age and not having had another cancer for the last five years.

The study, among patients with newly diagnosed brain cancer, is being conducted in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. When asked whether the suspension of new patient screening will take effect in all countries, and whether the suspension was being required by health regulators, Powers said details would be provided in the planned company statement.

"The key question is whether patients are able to continue treatment in their trial," Powers said. "And the answer is yes."

But the lack of details unnerved many investors on Friday, with the company's shares falling as much as 11 percent on earlier reports the trial itself had been temporarily halted. Shares fell another 5 percent to $7.46 after Powers' comments.

The company has previously said that if it were to complete recruitment of patients for the study by the end of this year, that it hopes to complete the DCVax-L study in 2016.

Patients taking DCVax-L in far smaller informal trials, along with standard care, lived 2.5 times as long as typically seen with patients taking standard treatment alone.

But sceptics have questioned whether the favourable results can be replicated in the larger ongoing study and some have accused the company of over promoting limited favourable data.

DCVax-L is among an emerging new crop of immuno-oncology drugs that coax the body's immune system to track down and kill cancer cells. It harnesses dendritic cells, or master cells of the immune system, that give directions to other immune cells including t-cells and b-cells, which make antibodies.

The treatment is made by isolating a patient's immature dendritic cells from blood and combining them in a laboratory dish with dozens of antigens, or proteins, from brain tumour tissue of the patient obtained in surgery. The mixture is then purified and injected back into the patient.

