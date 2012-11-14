LONDON Norton Rose, a British-based law firm, is merging with U.S. peer Fulbright & Jaworski in a deal that catapults the enlarged company onto the top table of 10 leading global practices.

Norton Rose said on Wednesday that from June 1, 2013, newly-named Norton Rose Fulbright would have 3,800 lawyers in 55 offices across the globe, including 11 bureaux in the key U.S. legal market, with combined turnover of around $2.0 billion.

"We have been looking at the U.S. market for a number of years, seeking a firm that meets our requirements for excellence in law, good business synergies and a compatible culture," said Peter Martyr, Norton Rose's chief executive and global CEO designate of the enlarged company.

He added that the company planned to continue expanding both in the United States and in the emerging growth markets of the future such as South America, Africa and Asia.

Fulbright's Chair-Elect Ken Stewart will become managing partner of the U.S. operations and take a senior position on Norton Rose Fulbright's global executive committee.

Shared clients include UK-based pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Bank of America (BAC.N), U.S.-based insurance group AIG (AIG.N) and the U.S. arm of German chemical and drugs group Bayer (BAYGn.DE).

