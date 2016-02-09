OSLO Norway averted a suspected attack on its soil last year, a top security official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We have had reason to believe that we stopped at a quite an early stage an individual who intended to commit an extreme act of violence," the head of the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), Benedicte Bjoernland, told state broadcaster NRK.

"An individual has been expelled from Norway. The person is no longer in the country," she added.

The arrest and expulsion took place in the first half of 2015, NRK reported. Bjoernland gave no further details and the PST was not immediately available for comment.

The last act of terror committed on Norwegian soil occurred in July 2011, when far-right activist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people with a car bomb in Oslo and a shooting spree on a nearby island.

Separately, PST was also monitoring the possibility that Islamist militants could carry out attacks in the country of 5 million inhabitants, the organisation said in its latest annual threat assessment, published on Tuesday.

