OSLO Eight banks in Norway should be subject to extra regulation as they are crucial to the country's financial stability, the financial regulator said on Monday.

Norway is considering imposing a slew of new regulations on its banks to strengthen the financial system, on top of a previously announced plan to require banks of systemic importance to hold additional capital.

The banks named on Monday are: DNB (DNB.OL), Norway's largest bank, the Norwegian branch of Sweden's Nordea (NDA.ST), and six banks belonging to savings bank Sparebank.

These are SpareBank 1 Northern Norway (NONG.OL), SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (SRBANK.OL), SpareBank 1 SMN (MING.OL), Sparebanken Vest (SVEG.OL), Sparebanken South SPABK.UL and Sparebanken Pluss PLUG.OL. The last two are soon to be merged.

"(We) recommend that these institutions be seen as systemically important at the national level and have special requirements imposed in addition to a capital buffer of two percent," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The financial regulator submitted its proposal to the finance ministry, which will decide on the new regulations.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)