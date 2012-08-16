OSLO Norway's police chief resigned on Thursday, days after an independent commission found that police could have prevented a murder spree by far-right militant Anders Behring Breivik that killed 77 people.

The attack, which involved a deadly bombing of central Oslo and a shooting spree at a teenage summer camp, shook the tiny nation of 5 million people, raising questions about the prevalence of far-right views and the efficiency of the police.

Police Chief Oeystein Maeland, who became the head of the police directorate weeks before Breivik's attack on July 22, 2011, has been criticised for his failure to face up to police shortcomings in the aftermath of Norway's worst peacetime attack.

The commission said intelligence services could have learned about Breivik's plans months before the attack when he purchased bomb making components, and that police had enough information to stop him as he made his way from the bombing scene to youth camp.

Pressure has also been mounting on the ruling Labour government since Monday's report.

Still, the fallout on Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg appeared limited as 72 percent of voters think he does not need to resign as a consequence of the report, a poll by public broadcaster NRK showed.

