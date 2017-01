OSLO Norway's right wing minority coalition has secured backing in parliament from two centrist parties for its 2017 fiscal budget, preventing a government collapse, newspaper VG reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed sources.

A budget deal will be presented at a news conference at 1800 GMT, the paper said.

A source earlier told Reuters the government was expecting to sign a deal by the end of the day.

