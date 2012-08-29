OSLO Norway left interest rates on hold on Wednesday and signalled no change until late 2012 at the earliest, keeping one eye on its strong but manageable economy and currency and the other on growth risks emanating from the euro zone.

Norway left interest rates on hold on Wednesday and , and maintained no hike was likely until sometime from December to next summer, to cool its strong economy and currency while monitoring the risks facing the euro zone.

All 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week predicted no change in rates, and only three expected any change this year: Two see a small hike while one predicts a 25 basis-point cut.

Norges Bank Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad said a hike was possible, but not until sometime between December and the summer of 2013.

"The Norwegian economy is still faring well, but inflation is low. External growth is sluggish and interest rates abroad are very low," he said.

Wednesday's meeting had not considered options other than unchanged rates, he said.

The bank said the Norwegian economy appeared to have developed broadly in line with projections, with household debt and house prices still rising faster than incomes. Consumer price inflation has been slightly lower than expected.

The crown rose following the bank's decision, as some investors had thought policymakers might be tempted to take steps in response to recent gains in the currency.

The euro fell to a session low of 7.30 crowns at 1342 GMT from 7.3452 before the rate decision.

HIKE BETS FAVOURED, BUT WHEN?

Norway's oil-dominated economy has proved largely resilient to the euro zone's debt problems as it has no net debt itself. But its strong currency and the weakness in key European markets remain a worry for Norway's non-oil industries.

Those and other factors have led most analysts to expect Norway's next rate move to be a hike, but expectations for the timing range from December to the middle of next year.

"Through the autumn we should see that the Norwegian economy is robust and that the risk from abroad is reduced," said SEB analyst Erica Blomgren. "That would allow Norges Bank to focus more on the Norwegian economy, and that suggests higher rates."

Fokus/Danske Bank chief economist Frank Jullum said the next move was likely to be a hike at the end of the year to keep a lid on the economy.

"I think they will increase rates either in December or March next year, but it's more than a 50 percent chance of getting the hike in December," he said.

Kyrre Aamdal, senior economist at DNB Markets, said that as rates outside Norway have come no nearer increasing, he expected Norges bank to keep the rate at 1.5 percent until October next year.

Excluding the lucrative offshore oil sector, which makes up a fifth of the economy, Norway's gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in the second quarter. Annual mainland growth was 3.7 percent, making it one of the few economic bright spots in Europe this year.

The pace of growth has raised concerns about overheating, however, particularly in the housing sector. But the central bank could be forced to keep interest rates on hold into next year as it waits for the economic turmoil in Europe - home to Norway's most important trading partners - to pass.

Record low euro zone interest rates of 0.75 percent, with many expecting the European Central Bank to cut further during the autumn, limits Norway's central bank options given fears the interest gap could strengthen the crown further.

(Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen, Nerijus Adomaittis, Vegard Botterli, Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Hugh Lawson)