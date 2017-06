Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

OSLO The Norwegian economy is developing in line with the government's forecasts, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters on Monday.

The government in October predicted a gradual recovery in economic growth in 2017 as part of its budget for the year.

"The key elements of the national budget have not changed. The economy is developing in line with the forecasts made in the fiscal budget," Solberg said on the sidelines of a meeting with labour unions and company executives.

Companies must be able to maintain their competitiveness in upcoming wage negotiations, Solberg of the Conservative party said.

