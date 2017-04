Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

OSLO The Norwegian economy is not in a crisis despite the plunge in oil prices and rising unemployment, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.

Oil firms and their suppliers have laid off tens of thousands of workers since crude prices began falling in mid-2014, affecting regions that have heavy exposure to the energy industry.

"But the overall picture on unemployment shows that it is falling in some regions. In such a situation we don't have a national crisis," Solberg said.

