OSLO Norway's centre-right opposition is certain to win an election next month and probably by a landslide, a mathematics modelling think tank, inspired by U.S. statistician Nate Silver, said on Tuesday.

The four centre-right parties, led by Erna Solberg's Conservatives, have a more than 95 percent chance of winning the September 9 election, the Norwegian Computing Centre said, leaving Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg's Labour-led government with a less than 5 percent chance.

Established in 1952, the think tank has become one of Norway's most respected research institutions and used past election results and current polling data for its modelling.

Opinion polls have put the centre-right on top, although a recent rally by Labour has made the race tighter in Norway, home to western Europe's biggest petroleum sector and the $750 billion (483.2 billion pounds) oil fund, the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund.

