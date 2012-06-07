LONDON Britain signed an energy pact with Norway on Thursday designed to boost the number of long-term gas supply deals and create up to 1,600 jobs in the UK, the energy ministry said.

The deal also envisages joint exploitation of the Arctic's vast energy riches and greater collaboration in the tapping of North Sea oil and gas fields.

British Prime Minister David Cameron signed the "Energy Partnership for Sustainable Growth" deal with Norwegian counterpart Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo.

"This will mean more collaboration on affordable long-term gas supply, more reciprocal investment in oil, gas and renewable energies and more commercial deals creating thousands of new jobs and adding billions to our economies," Cameron said in a statement, adding that it could create 1,600 jobs in the UK.

Turning to new technologies, the partnership aims to expand ties in renewable energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, an as yet unproven method of trapping exhausts from polluting power plants.

The two countries have energy ties dating back decades because Norway supplies much of Britain's primary energy needs.

Norway, Europe's-second biggest gas supplier behind Russia, meets more than a third of Britain's gas needs via two dedicated subsea pipelines. It also ships liquefied natural gas to the UK, Europe, North America and Asia from its Snoehvit production plant in the Barents Sea.

The two parties expect to build on the 13 billion pound ($20.10 billion) long-term supply deal between Centrica (CNA.L) and Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) last year, equivalent to 5 percent of UK supply.

Both sides reiterated that Norwegian gas will underpin UK power generation for years to come, saying that its use into the 2020s is consistent with UK emissions targets as CCS is rolled out.

Further points included the joint development of fields along the line separating the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelf, while accelerating development of resources and working to extend the lifespan of mature North Sea fields.

It promised to advance plans to build power interconnectors between the UK and Norway, further integrating the energy networks of the UK and its biggest foreign gas supplier. ($1 = 0.6469 pounds)

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Goodman)