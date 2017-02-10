OSLO Britain sees growing interest in natural gas imports from Norway as part of efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions, the two countries said in a joint statement released by the Norwegian energy ministry on Friday.

"British interest in Norwegian gas is set to grow as the UK looks to phase out power generation from unabated coal in the transition to a lower carbon energy mix," it said following a meeting of their energy ministers.

"Electricity interconnection represents an additional feature in our energy partnership. A stable and market based framework for the interconnector development is important to both countries," it added.

Norway is Britain's largest supplier of gas.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)