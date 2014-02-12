OSLO Norway's mainland economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, further reducing the chance of any rate cut, even as total GDP which includes the lucrative offshore oil and shipping industries contracted.

Mainland growth picked up to 0.6 percent in the final quarter of 2013 from 0.5 percent in the previous three months, beating expectations and the central bank's forecast for 0.4 percent as consumption and housing investments both surprised.

"Today's figures are on the upside to Norges Bank and could indicate that capacity utilisation is keeping up better than Norges Bank has forecast," Nordea economist Erik Bruce said.

"Both growth and CPI are now on the upside to Norges Bank's view while the crown is much weaker," Bruce added. "At the moment information points to an upward revision of the coming March interest rate forecast."

In December, the central bank delayed a planned rate hike by about a year until the summer of 2015 to try and cushion the economy and boost growth with very low rates.

With house prices falling, unemployment rising and retail spending struggling since then, some had even expected the bank to cut rates to lift the economy. But surging inflation data earlier this year have already dealt a blow to such hopes.

The crown currency firmed a quarter percent against the euro after the data and interest rates inched higher, indicating market expectations for an unchanged or marginally higher rate path from the central bank when it meets on March 27.

SLOWING OIL INVESTMENTS

Overall GDP - including the shipping and offshore oil industries - shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter against expectations for 0.5 percent growth. Analysts said the central bank would probably ignore this figure given its volatility.

Norway was western Europe's best performing economy in 2012 but slowed sharply last year.

This year the economy is expected to be weighed down by slowing growth in oil investments as energy firms cut back on capital expenditure to save cash for dividends after a decade-long spending boom.

"Private consumption is still anaemic, although growth was slightly better in the fourth quarter," DNB Market said.

"Mainland investments did also improve in the fourth quarter and the data still point to a stable development in housing investments," DNB said. "Thus there are still no signs of a sudden contraction in the housing market in the GDP data."

Still, Norway continues to outperform the rest of Europe and the 2.0 percent full-year growth for the mainland economy is still nearly double the euro zone's 1.1 percent expected growth.

With a budget surplus worth more than 10 percent of GDP and an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, less than a third of the euro zone's level, Norway's economy remains on a firm footing and economists expect growth to pick up during 2014 once the housing market moves past its rough patch.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)