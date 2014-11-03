OSLO Norway's opposition Labour Party took a commanding lead in opinion polls as voters punished the ruling coalition for a budget that is seen cutting taxes for the richest and scrapping benefits for the poorest, a fresh poll showed on Monday.

The centre-right minority government has come under fire since proposing last month a cut in the wealth tax while also reducing some welfare spending, like benefits to disabled children, and using more of the country's saved-up oil riches.

Support for the ruling Conservatives fell 1.9 percentage points to 23.4 percent while support for the populist Progress Party plunged to a 19-year low, easing 4.3 percentage points to 9.5 percent, said Norway's TV2, which commissioned the poll.

Meanwhile Labour, which was voted out of office a year ago after eight straight years in power, gained 3.3 percentage points to 39.8 percent, giving it enough support to form a government with its allies if elections were held now.

The centre-right minority government was not in any immediate danger as Norway's political system does not allow for early elections. Even if a government collapses, parties have to form a new government based on their current mandates.

The Conservatives and Progress rule in a minority so they still face an uphill battle in getting the budget bill through Parliament.

They will have to compromise with two smaller centre-right parties which provide the votes needed for a majority but have already said they want some modifications in the budget. Negotiations are set to start on Tuesday.

"A large number of Progress voters are on the fence... waiting for the budget storm to pass," Progress leader and Finance Minister Siv Jensen told TV2. "When we're in the middle of a hurricane, I'm not surprised it impacts the polls."

The poll, conducted by Gallup, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)