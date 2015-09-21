Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Thorbjorn Jagland announces the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize as committee secretary Geir Lundestad is pictured behind him at the Nobel Institute in Oslo October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

OSLO The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize accused its former secretary on Monday of a breach of trust for publishing a book that gives behind-the-scenes details of recent awards, including the one given to U.S. President Barack Obama in 2009.

Geir Lundestad's book, "Secretary of Peace", also describes personalities who decided the prize during his time as director of the Nobel Institute from 1990-2015. He attended meetings of the five-strong committee but did not have a vote.

"Lundestad has on several points broken his promise of confidentiality," the five-member committee said in a statement about the book, published on Friday. It said committee discussions are meant to be secret for 50 years.

It said Lundestad had wrongly included "descriptions of people and processes in the committee" in his book, despite a confidentiality agreement signed in 2014. The statement did not threaten any form of sanctions.

"We will give no more comments," committee chair Kaci Kullmann-Five told Reuters in an e-mail.

Lundestad told a news conference to launch his book that he wanted to expose what is widely viewed as the world's most prestigious prize to greater openness and felt he had broadly respected the confidentiality rules.

He said he would issue a statement on Tuesday.

In his book, Lundestad says the 2009 prize to Obama - widely criticised in the United States as premature just nine months after he took office - did not live up to the committee's hopes.

He also wrote, for instance, that former committee member Gunnar Staalsett "was sceptical about popes as potential prize winners, as were many others" in the committee. No pope has ever won - Pope Francis is among candidates this year.

And Lundestad says that committee member Inger-Marie Ytterhorn of the right-wing Progress Party considered quitting after the 2007 prize was shared by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Many in the Progress Party doubt that global warming has a predominantly human cause.

Lundestad also strongly criticised current committee member Thorboern Jagland, who is also secretary-general of the 47-nation Council of Europe, which promotes democracy.

Among other things, Lundestad wrote that it might be hard for him to agree to a prize critical of Russia, a member of the Council.

