LONDON, March 20 NorthConnect, a consortium
planning to lay an electricity interconnector cable between
Britain and Norway, on Tuesday won funding from the European
Union to conduct a preliminary study on the 1,400 megawatt link,
it said.
The partners received 690,000 euros ($913,700) as part of
European Union plans to work toward integrating the continent's
electricity network, estimated to cost at least 140 billion
euros over the coming decade.
Britain is currently linked to France, Ireland and the
Netherlands through cables with a combined capacity of 3,500
megawatts (MW).
The interconnector between Britain and Norway, due in
operation before 2020, will be the first to link the UK's
electricity network with Scandinavia.
"Furthermore it will facilitate the development of renewable
generation in both regions, as the high penetration of wind
generation in UK and hydro-energy in Scandinavia complement each
other," the consortium said in a statement.
NorthConnect is owned by Vattenfall, E-CO Energi,
Agder Energi (AE), Lyse and SSE
Interconnector Limited.
According to Vattenfall, a landing point around Peterhead in
northeast Scotland has been identified, while a landing point in
Norway will be assessed shortly.
