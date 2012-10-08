OSLO Norway's sovereign wealth fund, commonly known as the "oil fund," said on Monday it had bought 50 percent of the UK shopping centre Meadowhall for £348 million.

The fund bought the stake from a joint venture between London & Stamford Properties and Green Park Investments. The transaction, completed on October 6, values the entire asset at £1.525 billion pounds, including debt, it said.

The fund's joint venture partner British Land will manage the shopping centre on behalf of the partnership.

