OSLO Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PWC.UL rejects a legal claim for 1.7 billion crowns ($280 million) from Norwegian power company Troms Kraft TRFKOK.UL, it said on Monday.

PwC, one of the world's "Big Four" audit firms, said the claim related to an alleged misconduct at Troms Kraft's Swedish subsidiary Kraft and Kultur AB.

PwC was auditor for Troms Kraft until November 13 this year, but said it had not audited the accounts of the Swedish subsidiary since 2003.

"We regard the claim from Troms Kraft as having no factual or legal grounds," said Haavard S. Abrahamsen, the managing director of PwC in Norway.

Troms Kraft was not immediately available for the comment.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)