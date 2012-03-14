OSLO Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Wednesday and said rates would stay low for an extended period as it battles stubbornly low inflation and a strong currency, which sank to a one-month low on the surprise move.

The bank cut its key rate to 1.50 percent from 1.75 percent, confounding investors' expectations that relatively strong growth prospects would keep the bank on hold for fear of overheating an already red-hot property market.

"Weak growth prospects abroad and the strong krone are contributing to keeping inflation low and dampening economic growth in Norway, even if activity in some industries in Norway remains buoyant," Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said, after the rate cut.

In fact, Olsen said the strong currency alone would warrant further cuts but the bank would stay on hold all year as low interest rates may induce households to take on too much debt.

The crown fell to a one-month low against both the euro and the dollar after the rate cut announcement.

Norges Bank also cut its 2012 economic growth forecast for the mainland, which excludes the lucrative oil sector, to 3.25 percent from 3.75 percent. But that is still well above the 2.7 percent recently predicted by both Statistics Norway and the OECD.

Growth of 3.25 percent would almost certainly outstrip any of the 27 European Union members, as Norway's powerful oil sector, healthy banks, low unemployment and no net debt make it a star performer on the continent.

But investors have poured so much money into Norwegian assets that the crown had been hitting nine-year highs, creating a major policy headache for the central bank.

That currency strength is hurting a big chunk of the country's manufacturing sector, just as European demand is evaporating, and also keeping inflation at half the bank's 2.5 percent target.

Analysts said a rate cut may weaken the currency and help lift inflation, but it could also overheat an already ballooning property market, where cheap loans have pushed home prices to record highs.

"This sends a message to the domestic sector, especially households, that interest rates are going to stay low for a very, very long time, and that is a dangerous signal to send," said Frank Jullum, chief economist at Fokus Bank.

In a possible nod to that problem, the central bank predicted that its key policy rate would average 1.5 percent in 2012 and 1.75 percent in 2013, meaning its next move is likely to be a hike, although it may not come until well into next year.

The bank had earlier forecast the key rate at 2.25 percent in 2012 and 3 percent in 2013, but markets have already priced in a lower rate path as those forecasts were published in October - before the worst of the euro zone economic turmoil.

