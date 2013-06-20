OSLO Norway's central bank delayed a planned interest rates hike on Thursday and signalled it may even cut rates as its oil-rich economy, western Europe's top performer last year, is slowly succumbing to the continent's crisis.

As the world's seventh-largest crude exporter, Norway has been resilient in the face of Europe's recession, as its oil sector, healthy domestic market and vast public sector have supported growth, even as traditional industries struggle.

But speaking after the central bank decision, Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said there are now "worrying" signs in the country's economy and the government must be prepared with measures to fend off the slowdown.

The crown hit an 18-month low against the euro after Norges Bank projected interest rates would follow a lower path in the future and said it saw a 50-50 chance of a rate cut in September, a more dovish forecast than most analysts had expected.

"It's clear that Norges Bank is placing emphasis on the downward trend we've seen in data, which means less of a need for a more hawkish monetary policy," said Erica Blomgren, chief strategist at SEB.

Concerned about overheating in parts of the economy and a housing bubble building up, the central bank has been eager to raise rates. But at the same time it is wary of the woes spreading from Europe and hurting the country's exports.

It now expects rates to rise gradually from their current 1.5 percent level from the end of 2014, later than its previous forecast for a hike in the spring of next year.

It cut its 2013 and 2014 forecasts for growth on the mainland - excluding the lucrative oil and shipping sectors - by 25 basis points to 2.50 and to 2.75 percent respectively compared to its March forecast.

Although inflation has been higher than the central bank's projection in recent months, it cut its core inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016.

PM READY TO ACT

The weaker growth prospects and recent rise in employment still hasn't shaken oil-rich Norway's position as a star performer in Europe, and consumer confidence remains high with nine out of ten Norwegians not expecting their own conditions to worsen in the coming year, according to a DNB survey.

But with unemployment approaching levels considered high by Norwegian standards, and his Labour-led government trailing in the polls ahead of September elections, the prime minister struck an activist tone.

"Our goal is clear - we shall have Europe's lowest unemployment, and even if we must be prepared for trouble, high unemployment will not be allowed to stick," Stoltenberg said.

Unemployment, as surveyed by Norway's statistics agency, has risen to 3.7 percent after hitting a 3.0-percent low last year, compared to the euro zone's 12.2 percent April reading.

"We haven't planned a specific stimulus package yet, but we are ready to act on short notice," the prime minister told reporters.

(Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik, Ole Petter Skonnord and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)