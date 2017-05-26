Imagination Tech up for sale after battle with Apple
LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
OSLO The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall to a range of 63-68 Norwegian crowns ($7.5-$8.1) per kilo next week from near-record levels of 77-78 crowns in the current week, a fish trader and a salmon producer told Reuters on Friday.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depend heavily on changes in the price of fish.
"We see a significant downwards correction next week," said a salmon producer who declined to be named, adding that recent supplies of fish to the market had been higher than expected as fish farms kept operating even on public holidays.
The surge in prices over the last several weeks was also seen as unsustainable, he said. Prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January before dropping to 50 crowns, but have since rallied.
An exporter confirmed the steep fall for next week, adding that trading volumes were thin so far.
"Around 65 crowns is probably a more sustainable level going forward, but we do expect a higher volume of fish from July," he added.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later in the year.
Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest (MHG.OL), Salmar (SALM.OL), Leroy Seafood (LSG.OL), Grieg Seafood (GSFO.OL) and Norway Royal Salmon (NRSM.OL).
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.
LONDON Britain's top share index headed south once more on Thursday as a combination of weak oil majors, banks and firms trading ex-dividend sent it to a one-week low, though small cap Imagination Tech soared after putting itself up for sale.