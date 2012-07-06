LONDON A strike by offshore oil and gas workers in Norway pits unions demanding early retirement rights against firms which argue their compensation compares favourably with salaries in other nations.

In its 2012 guide to global oil and gas salaries, recruitment company Hays found Norway's local workers came top at $180,300, more than twice the average of all 53 countries surveyed.

Norway's statistics office estimates average salaries in the sector at roughly 727,200 Norwegian crowns ($120,000), while the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) says that figure can rise to more than 960,000 crowns ($159,100) including supplements and overtime.

Below are select annual salary figures from the Hays guide: Country Local worker Expat worker Norway $180,300 $122,800 United States $124,000 $119,200 United Kingdom $87,100 $80,900 Nigeria $45,600 $123,200

($1 = 6.0347 Norwegian crowns)

