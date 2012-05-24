OSLO Norwegian state workers went on strike for the first time in decades on Thursday after pay talks broke down overnight, shutting schools, child care centres and other public institutions.

The indefinite strike, initially affecting around 25,000-30,000 of the 600,000 staff employed by central and local government, is expected to be ramped up in coming days and weeks unless unions and employer representatives reach a settlement.

It is the first strike in 28 years involving Norwegian central government employees, national news agency NTB said.

