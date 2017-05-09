Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
OSLO Norway's $938-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) new remuneration policy, the fund said on Tuesday.
The bank plans to simplify the executive compensation framework and to reduce maximum award levels, in line with the wealth fund's broader policy on remuneration.
"We commend the (RBS's) Board's willingness to challenge conventional thinking on remuneration," the fund said in a statement.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.